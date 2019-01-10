“Seniors have the wisdom and experience to plow into potential business opportunities, and often they have the financial resources to invest in their start-up,” says Nancy Strojny, chair of Portland’s SCORE chapter. While the trend is taking hold nationwide, it’s particularly hot here in the Pine Tree State, which has the highest median age in the nation and a thriving start-up community. Approximately 35 percent of all entrepreneurs who seek mentoring from SCORE Maine are age 50 or older.

“Mainers understand the power of connection,” Strojny says. “People collaborate to help each other succeed — a rare quality for a state.”

Collaboration was critical when retired librarian Jodi Breau launched Dental Lace — a biodegradable dental floss that comes in a refillable recyclable container. Her SCORE mentor helped her hammer out a business plan, jump through the regulatory hoops, and identify key contractors who could provide services like design.

“My SCORE mentor’s support and mentoring skills were beyond awesome,” says Breau, 59, of Cape Elizabeth. “There wouldn’t be a Dental Lace without him.”

A tech-savvy friend helped Breau create a Shopify website for online sales, and once her product hit the market, it quickly gained traction. Soon, retailers were clamoring to get Dental Lace in their shops. Breau moved the business to an office space, then hired temporary contractors to help. And in 2018, her second full year in business, Breau’s company brought in $300,000 in sales, with distribution in 11 countries and wholesale accounts in 37 countries.

While Breau does aspire to a more conventional retirement one day, full of travel and leisure, she wants to see Dental Lace flourish first. She dreams that one day it could be a household name, as popular as Tom’s of Maine, and create quality job opportunities for Maine residents. “I really want to make a change,” she says.

Other encore entrepreneurs are also inspired by the opportunity to make a positive community impact. In 2013, Mike Roylos developed the Sidewalk Buttler, a cigarette-butt receptacle that attaches to light poles, hoping to clean up the toxic butts that littered the sidewalks outside the restaurant he owned in downtown Portland. Once full, bags of butts can be shipped, free of charge, to a recycling operation that turns them into items like pallets and park benches. Roylos, 63, has since sold his restaurant and now attends full-time to Sidewalk Buttler. He has sold 13,000 units to municipalities, advocacy groups, and individuals all over the world. His 67-year-old wife, Nan McLaughlin, joined the company after retiring from a 43-year career in nursing.

“It’s very exciting to be a part of a solution in keeping our planet healthy,” McLaughlin says. “Mike is a natural inventor and loves to think up new ways of making things better. I love preventing problems.”

For sisters Anne Hassett, 57, and Carrie Lacy, 54, a second career emerged out of a desire to satisfy a hunger — for pizza. They moved to Milbridge from Connecticut last year and couldn’t find a local restaurant that sold the wood-fired pizza they loved. So the sisters, a retired receptionist and security dispatcher, respectively, took food safety courses through a program run by the National Restaurant Association, traveled to Denver for a crash course on operating a mobile wood-fired oven, and with guidance from the Maine Small Business Development Center, they got a $65,000 loan to purchase a pizza-oven trailer and inventory.

They opened last June and sold 50 pizzas on day one. “It just took off,” Lacy says. Business was so good that the sisters needed to pull Hassett’s husband, Pete, 62, out of retirement to take orders during the busy hours. Though the physical intensity of the job wears on the sisters, they love the activity and feeling connected to their adopted hometown. “As tired as we are,” Lacy says, “we’re having a really good time.”